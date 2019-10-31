Looking Backward

25 years ago

Brent Lakey of Ava will perform with the National FFA Band at the National Convention Nov. 10-12.

The Battles of Vera Cruz, which will include a reenactment of the Battle of Clark’s Mill, will be held on the weekend of Nov. 12-13 on the Jack Vineyard farm which is the actual battle site.

On Monday, Oct. 17, Mrs. Wilda Lloyd was the hostess for a surprise birthday party for her granddaughter, Laurie (Crain) Nelson in her home in northeast Ava. Laurie is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Rod Crain, Ava.

Several friends and relatives met at Ozark Riverview Manor on Oct. 2, to help Fay Huffman celebrate a belated birthday.

Alva Ritter celebrated his 78th birthday Saturday night at his home on Hunter Creek, with family and friends with a big wiener roast and all the food you would want.

The students and faculty in Bradleyville School are anxious for their new school building to be finished.

Winner of the MSWBA Super Bowl “R” Award for the 1993-94 season was Peggy Dougherty. Lois Rust received the Marie Hisel Service Award. The awards were presented last week at Ava Bowl.

The 5-6th grade softball team at Plainview R-8 took first place in the Plainview Tournament on Sept. 29. Coaches are Stan Humbyrd, Melvin Bricker and Larry Lafferty.

Winners in the 5-6 year-old division in the clogging competition held here were 1st, Mandy King, and 2nd, Bethany Everett.

MURRAY –– Anniversary offering was given by Earl and Irene Campbell.

Members of the Plainview girls 5-8 basketball team are Shannon Wilson, Nicole Robinson, Brenda Willard, Autumn Hodges, Amber Johnson, Jennifer Richards, Tara Hathcock, Jennifer Mitchell, Dana Williams, Winter Hodges, and Tela Davis.

CROSS ROADS –– Visiting Lorie and Rocca Maggard this week were Robert and Marie Ross, John and Brenda Webster, Charolette and Cindy Wilson, Arlean Webster and Bobby Webster.

50 years ago

A one-car accident on the Kentucky Turnpike Tuesday night took the life of a former Ava girl who was married here in the spring. Diane Taber Reed, 20, wife of Brick Reed, formerly of Ava, and daughter of H. S. Taber of Ava, was killed when she was thrown from the car in which she was riding near Litchfield, Kentucky Tuesday night.

Miss Lisa Dye, 17-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Richard Dye of Ava, will lead the Ava High School marching band through its halftime performance Friday evening. She has served as majorette for the band for three years and Friday’s show will be her last appearance on the football field. For the finale of the show, the band will present Miss Dye in a fire baton routine to Handel’s Royal Fireworks music.

The Ava 4-H Horsemanship Group met at 10 a.m. Friday for a trip to Springfield for an appearance on the Lloyd Evans High Noon program. Twenty-nine members made the trip with their two leaders and four mothers. Following the KYTV appearance, the group spent the afternoon at the Buena Vista Ranch, owner by M. and Mrs. Pat Jones of Springfield. Along with a tour of the ranch, the group was instructed in riding aids by the horse training.

Eight local men returned Tuesday from Pagosa Springs, Colo., with approximately 2,000 pounds of elk meat taken in a week long hunt. Making the trip were Dr. Taylor Woods, Roy Wood, Dale Davis, Herman Davis, Don Davis, Rondo Prock, Jerry Wood, and Cecil Davis. The hunters filled their elk tags.

Mrs. Beccie MacAllister of Noble celebrated her 100th birthday Wednesday, October 15 with a family dinner in the home of her daughter, Mr. and Mrs. L. W. Farmer of Noble, where she has made her home for the past five years.

Two Ava families were among some 76 trailer – loads of “trailering” fans who gathered at Shadow State Park near Forsyth last weekend for a rally of the Avion Travelcade Club. Attending the gathering were Mr. and Mrs. Wayne Powell and Mr. and Mrs. George Glossbrenner.

Ben Krider has been promoted from district to regional supervisor in the field division of the state Conservation Department. Krider, a former resident of the Girdner community, south of Ava, is a graduate of Ava High School.

CHAMPION –– Mr. and Mrs. Mose Stevens visited one day last week with his sister, Mr. and Mrs. Ergil Ferrill.

LITTLE CREEK –– Max Roberts, Randy Delp and Rick Jones spent the weekend with Rocky Degase.

The Ava High Bears picked up their second victory of the season last Friday night by beating the Mountain View Pirates, 36-6. The Bears held the edge through the game with Coach Dolan Hawkins interchanging his teams to keep the Bears rolling. Reggie Allen scored the first tally for the Bears after the Bruins recovered a Pirate fumble on their 40-yeard line. Roger Swofford ran to the Mountain View 42 and Allen made the drive for the touchdown.

75 years ago

Guy B. Howard, who has walked counties thousands of miles over the highways and back roads of the Missouri Ozarks, has gone to New York. He has gone to take a place in the literary world, to be feted by th Writers Guild at a banquet at which such notables as Walter Winchell and other well-known writers and columnists will be present, and to appear on a spot broadcast over the National Broadcasting Company network. Fame has come to this mild-mannered, hard working Ozarkian through the publication of a book under the title of “Walkin’ Preacher of the Ozarks,” a title by which Mr. Howard has been known for many years.

Quentin Haden, law student at the University of Missouri, is among a list of 21 who passed the state bar examination given in Jefferson City September 25 – 27, it is announced by Marion Spicer, supreme court clerk.

Seaman Teddy Sallee, who was outstanding in his basketball playing while attending Ava High School, is starring on a basketball team at a Navy base. “The Personnel” the team on which Seaman Sallee plays, stands well up in the base league, and he is one of the high five scorers in the league.

The office of war utilities of WPB is asking city officials, civic clubs, chambers of commerce, merchants and citizens to dispense with outdoor lighting this Christmas, as was done in 1942 and 1943. The fuel situation in most areas of the country is critical and strict conservation is required to keep war plants going full blast and homes properly heated, officials point out.

Miss Anne Russell, who is employed in the Pratt-Whitney war production plant in Kansas City came to Ava Friday and remained here until Sunday as a weekend guest of her aunt and cousin, Mrs. Lillian Shoemaker and daughter, Miss Catherine. Miss Russell who graduated from Ava High School in May this year, and was an outstanding student in the music department is continuing her voice study in the city.

STAR –– Mrs. Ardell Stevens, teacher in the Seventh Day Adventist School, underwent an operation for appendicitis a week ago. She expects to return home next Monday.

100 Years Ago

One-third of the capital stock of the Citizens Bank of Ava was transferred on the bank’s books on Wednesday of this week from A.J. and C.G. Blair to J. W. Reece of Forsyth, and it is the opinion that Mr. Reece will succeed C.G. Blair as cashier. Mr. Reece also bought the A.J. Blair residence property on Quality Hill and will move his family to Ava within the near future.

President Wilson vetoed the Prohibition Enforcement Bill last Monday, and within less than three hours the House of Representatives voted 175 to 55 to pass the bill over his veto. The Senate took the bill up on Tuesday and voted 65 to 20 to pass the bill over the president’s veto. Immediately following the action of the House and Senate, President Wilson announced that the war-time Prohibition law – which was put into effect after the cessation of hostilities – would be annulled the moment the Senate ratified the German peace treaty.

It is truly a blessing that work was invented. There is no question that the more work one does the more he finds he is capable of doing. The man who keeps busy with his own problems and applies himself continually to his daily tasks finds much satisfaction. The general application of the above facts is accomplished in the saying “always go to a busy man to get an important job done.”

Three box cars were derailed on the Frisco near Cedar Gap last Monday according to passengers coming to Ava. Two cars, one filled with dynamite turned completely over down an embankment. The cause of derailment is said to have been a drawbar that pulled out and fell on the track. No one was injured.

The country newspaper is the most forceful and helpful local country life factor in the agricultural world today.

Oscar Gentry opened up a cleaning and pressing shop over the Herald building this week.

Miss Helen Thompson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. J.W. Thompson of Hest and Bon E. Morrison, son of W.J. Morrison of Ava, were secretly married October 19.

The Lord gave us brains with the expectation that we would use them in the proper manner. He gave us understanding, that we might employ it in determining the good from the bad, the wise from the foolish.

Mr. and Mrs. Boone Norman have moved into the L.S. Davis residence property in the north-west part of the city.

WHITES CREEK –– Billy Lakey is making preparations to move to Ava. Mr. and Mrs. A. Frye of south of Squires are moving on his farm.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Webster Davis, Saturday, a fine baby boy.

Averill D. Harrison, assistant cashier of the Bank of Gainesville, was recently operated on at a West Plains hospital. Mr. Harrison had a leg broken in a ballgame in Ozark County last June.

Mrs. J.A.G. Reynolds entertained at six o’clock dinner on Friday evening of last week complimentary to Mr. Reynolds’ birthday, also complimentary to Mr. and Mrs. Cecil G. Reynolds. Those enjoying the hospitality, other than the honored guests, were: Mrs. J.M. Adams, Mr. and Mrs. H.S. Wilson and son Verne, Mr. and Mrs. H.M. Curnutt and daughter Helen, Mr. and Mrs. L.E. Reynolds and son, Mr. and Mrs. Cole Coffeen, Mr. and Mrs. J.E. Curry and son and Messrs Oden and Clifford Reynolds.

125 Years ago

The British steamer Tongships, which arrived at New York from the Dutch East Indies, had a cargo of 12,000,000 pounds of sugar.

The wild cherry which grows all over Missouri is said to rank next to mahogany in value.

At the grand opening, a grand piano from Springfield was lowered into the Marble Cave.

Joplin has divested itself of a number of citizens professionally known as vags and tin horns.

There is a good deal of the old-fashioned long run typhoid fever scattered around the state.

Proprietors of rival bath houses in Richmond have cut rates till cleanliness is within the reach of the humblest citizen.

Mrs. F. Plummer of Springfield, Mo., is secretary of the Daughters of the Confederacy of Springfield. A movement is on foot, backed by these ladies, to erect a $5,000 monument in the Confederate Cemetery in Springfield to the Confederate dead of Missouri.

An Iowa farmer says that raising horses no longer pays because the men use trolleys, the girls ride bicycles, and the Government is run by jackasses.

The average Missouri Democratic editor is a versatile cuss. He can easily adapt himself to the situation as he finds it without exhibiting any conscientious scruples whatever.

Try not only to be good but to be good for something.

The feet of truth are slow, but they never slip.

Missouri has the reputation of being one of the most intelligent States in the Union.

President Cleveland has issued his Proclamation declaring Thursday, Nov. 29, as Thanksgiving Day this year.

The teachers would be very much pleased if about 10 or 12 boys were kept off of the street during the evenings and urged to pursue their studies instead. Parents will be better pleased with the results.

The wide, wide world nowhere produces a more towering monument of the eternal laws of congruity than in Ellis, Kansas where a man runs a joint in one building, and an undertaking shop in the next. He nails ‘em both a-comin and a-goin.

An editor out west received a letter from an indignant subscriber, saying: “I don’t want your paper any longer.” To this the editor replied: “That is alright. I wouldn’t make it any longer if you did, because in that case I would have to buy a new press. The present length just suits me, and I am glad it suits you.”

The “bachelor” girl is now the term applied to the young woman who leaves the paternal home and strikes out for herself.

Never believe a man’s own story of how brave he was. Brave people are always modest.

An aluminum torpedo boat built for the French government, has just had a trial on the Thames. A striking result obtained from using the lighter metal was a gain of three and one-half knots over the steel boat of the same model.