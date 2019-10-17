Local Ag Teacher Recognized by Vo Ag Teachers Association

Photo submitted

During the Missouri Vocational Agriculture Teachers Association, (MVATA) Conference recently held in Springfield, Mo. earlier this summer, Sarah (Ross) Peterson, the Ag teacher in Mansfield, was honored by the MVATA for her contribution to the service of Agricultural Education in the state of Missouri. Those recognized are shown above. They are, front row, l to r, Sarah Peterson, Mansfield; Bryan Rumans, Stover; Jackie Carlson, Jefferson; back row l to r, Dusty Davidson, Lone Jack; Jeremy Palmer, Rock Port; Matt Bax, NWMSU; Joey Stokes, Buffalo; and Dean Reichel, New Bloomfield. MVATA is a professional agriculture education teacher association that has 510 members serving 339 schools.