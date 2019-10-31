Little Creek – Ruby Satterfield

Oct. 20– This Sunday morning, Kim, Robbie, and I are drinking coffee still, after breakfast and our morning prayers.

It is the morning after the annual chili cook-off honoring Kasey. It was a perfect autumn evening with friends from near and far enjoying one another, the food, and the music.

Everyone appreciates all the efforts of the hosts and helpers, especially Kevin and the music makers. Not everyone enjoys rock and roll, but the rest of us do, and especially the dancing, which ended up with 4 or 5 couples dancing together. We all were happy to see D.J. and Charmin Twitty, letting Wasola know that they are back together where they belong. Also happy to have first-time friends coming to the cook-off, Jack and Christy (Christy is Mike and Lucy Jones’ daughter). Jack got my food and I didn’t have to go through the long line. I love all of you who honored me with a hug and I enjoyed Sheila McChesney and family sitting with me and my daughters while our kids played music until the wee hours. Kim, Robbie, and I got home at 12:30 a.m. leaving only 4 people to close up shop after another very nice and successful 6th year Kasey Taber Chili Cook-off.

The winners for the traditional chili were: Yvonna Degase and her son Chris who won the Ava Square cook-off too. It was a good day for the Degases. The winners for the non-traditional chili were Bre David for the second year in a row for her white chicken chili.

The dessert category was won by the hostess Karen Evans for her home-grown blackberry cheese cake. And another is promised next year if “the Lord’s willing and the creeks don’t rise.”

We certainly appreciate all of you who came and apologize to you who have a conflicting event, but we are here until midnight and we want you all to not feel obligated to come to our cook-off first, just come later if you want to. The music and dancing is good later in the night.

I really enjoyed time spent with Kim and Robbie who come from Fair Grove to spend weekends with me and others. We really, really enjoyed having Karen and Nicole and Ashley come to spend time with us and Kevin for stopping by. Poor guy, he doesn’t have enough home time. I was happy to see Rusty Ragsdale and other friends of Kevin’ s come to our fall event. And I was most happy to have my two sisters and Mike and Vickie Prock coming to enjoy the chili with family and friends.

Enough about our special event.

Memories are all we have of such gatherings and of my precious Kasey, who has been with me all week, but then he is with me every day.

It came time to say goodbye to a very special girl, my dear friend, Barb Cockruns. I felt well enough to attend her funeral and the Lord was with me. He helped me get up by myself out of their low seats, with the help of Robyn of course. I appreciate her taking me.

The service was just what she wanted and Stan couldn’t have said things better. Barb has been my friend many years. She was there when I had the open-heart surgery, there for Christmases, and when Kasey died, and visits to bring me special new fruit. She introduced me to mangos, and that is my best fruit.

I have spent time in her homey house when J.C. was younger. We loved one another. I know she is free from pain and she is home with Jesus, but I will mis Barb.

Jeanie, may the Lord bless you. Also Claire and Barb’s family, Matt and Laura, J.C., and her Mom and Dad.

I was blessed to know a speical girl. Matt and Laura came by to tell me the news of Barb’s passing and to bring me pictures. I am so appreciative but sad to know the occasion.

It is a rainy day this 24th day of Oct. and I am waiting for Joseph to come and work for me today and tomorrow. His sister, Jessica, my granddaughter also used to work for me.

Our club day yesterday was a beautiful day with beautiful people. We are missing Jo Delp, Ruth Evans, and Theta (I must learn her last name).

The menfolk coming for dinner were Jim and Jim (that is Jim Turner and Jim Frye), Kevin Turner, Wayne Degase, and Tom Doty. We are happy you enjoy our food enough to keep coming back. We appreciate you all.

That’s all for this week.

Hello to my faithful readers who let me know they like news from Little Creek, especially Sue Hartgraves, and Lois Degase, and others.

And condolences to Jerry Miller’s family, and Autumn, whose grandfather passed away.