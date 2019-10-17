Little Creek – Ruby Satterfield

Oct. 13 –News time so soon, so I must get mine ready for my helper to mail.

Kim and Bobby Lige surprised me Sunday when they stopped by until 4:30 for Bobby’s visit with his mother in Ava. Bobby is most often the only one to keep the appointment.

I got calls much appreciated, from son Burr, and good friend and niece, Vickie, Jo, my sis, my son Kevin, and daughter Karen.

Karen came and lit my stove on Oct. 8th – my first heat when it was 50º, too cold for me. It had been 90º just a few days previous. And this morning the 11th it was 40+ degrees. Could it be that Old Man Winter has arrived or is he just teasing us? Anyway, my plants are inside and today my peppers have to be picked. I have one beautiful tall cockscomb which bloomed all up the stem, which is almost 3 feet tall. It has one larger bloom on the very top. I have never seen one like it and I hate to see it get frozen. I also have a tub of green onions to pull.

We got a good rain, 5” and everything is still green. But the trees are starting to turn a little bit.

We have been blessed with a good summer. And now we are ready for a beautiful, colorful landscape before winter’s season of questionable scenery and temperature.

We all must give thanks to the Lord, and very often, for his blessings on us.

I got a sweet letter from a long-time friend, Sue Hartgraves. I am happy she takes the time to keep in touch. Sue says she still shares her good baked goods of cookies, etc. with friends. I have eaten many meals with Sue and Wayne and enjoyed every bite, especially her pies, none better! We enjoyed being together.

Scott Delp asked if I would invite all square dance enthusiasts to please come to Squires to the dances to enjoy and to keep it going. There were only 10 present for the last dance so your help is needed. Scott and others are striving to keep it going until Rolla can come back. I’m hoping enough people are interested in keeping the tradition going and will participate by dancing or just observing and meeting old friends for an evening out.

Nicole is back for another couple days of picking up walnuts. She says they are plentiful. I am anticipating a visit from her and Karen.

A reminder of the annual Chili Cook Off in honor of Kasey and now Tim. It will be Saturday, Oct. 19th with judging at 3 p.m. It will be hosted by Greg and Karen with helpers Kevin and others. The judges are appreciated and the music makers later by the pit fires – well just everyone that comes and those who help to make it enjoyable and family oriented. A special thanks to Greg and Karen and Kevin and all who come to help keep Kasey’s memory alive.

Robyn and I got to spend a few hours of Quilting Club Wednesday and to enjoy being together again. We missed Jo and Ruth, Wanda, Kim and Theta and we had our faithful three menfolk, Jim and Jim and Wayne. Our club has met weekly for many years, lost some dear ones along the way, and gained a few who have become good friends and are “one of us” now.

We meet in this 100-year-old building which was the Clark School House and up utnil 1956 where the happy laughter of children could be heard and lasting education was gained from the teaching skills of many notable teachers. My Aunt Elvia Wise was one of the first teachers. She rode Old Bess, her horse, from the Frye community and picked up another aunt, Iva Degase, a good bit younger and for her first year of school. There have been many other teachers – all credited with old fashioned methods and old fashioned discipline.

Lois Burton and myself were the last two teachers of the Clark one room school.

After consolidation, this old house became the Clark Pentecostal Church house where the noises of children were replaced with singing and worshipping the Pentecostal way with happy shouting sounds when a foot washing or such events of our ancestoers was going on.

Aunt Audre Degase was pastor for many years and during that time the old building was also used for quilting. Elsie Degase, my grandmother, quilted and worshipped here.

After the new church was built in 1990, the Nimble Thimble Quilters have spent many years and where you most certainly will hear the sounds of happy laughter and chatting as the quilters use a thimble to ‘rock the needle.’

If walls could talk, this old house could tell many stories, some happy, some sad. I wonder what will happen to our old building of many users and what it will be used for after age takes its toll and happy sounds from down through the years are replaced with silence.

I have spent a good portion of my time in this old school house from age 6 in 1935 to 2019. I spent 8 years in grade school and 8 years teaching and many years in church for unforgettable plays we would practice til made perfect, but with unexpected blunders, and for years of club days. Our school house has survived the test of time and is as good as new, having gone through a tornado. That is testifying to the skills of those who built it and those who have maintained it.