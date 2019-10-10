Little Creek – Ruby Satterfield

I’m sorry I have been lax in reporting the news from Little Creek. Just lazy is my excuse.

My sister Jean gave me news a few weeks ago, so this is late: John and Kim Craig visited Jim and Jean one Saturday recently. They had their daughter and grandson with them.

Also visiting were Danny & Jamie Dry, Rusty Frye, and Toney and Wyatt Ingerson.

I have had Vickie Prock and my sister Jo visiting for a very good and merriful vsit. Jo is spending time with Mike and Vickie this winter.

I try to call Jo every day and I certainly enjoy Vickie’s calls.

We had several absent from quilting club Wed. but we had a few men enjoying dinner with us for a good productive day. We are very appreciative of John Craig offering to build a ramp and we accepted his offer. We need our able-bodied menfolk to render aid in helping, which we are sure they will do. We apprecite our quilting family.

I am grateful to have my grandson, Joseph helping me two days a week. He is a great grandson and a wonderful person.

Karen and Nikki came one day and Karen my good right hand, came one day to do some carpentry work for me. She is very good at any job whether it be woodwork or whatever. I dearly love my daughters and sons.

Kim came with my great-grandson Bobby Lige, age 3. It was a good time had by all. We visited my grandson Jody Weyrauch and my extra son Bob Weyrauch on Sunday and then went to Ava for dinner and shopping and then out for ice cream and for Bobby’s visitation with his mother, but she couldn’t make it so we came home very tired, but I am so thankful I can get around well enough to go places and enjoy time with family and friends.

I will stop with this thought. We should acknowledge our thankfulness to our Lord very often for His many blessings and especially our Ozark hills and fields and friends and family. Have a blessed autumn.