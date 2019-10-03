Letter to the Editor: Education v. Indoctrination

Dear Editor:

This past week we have been verbally assaulted by a Swedish child about her concerns that man-made climate change will result in near-term disaster, with only emotion, not facts, to support her fears. The histrionics of this ignorant girl, reinforced at every opportunity by a biased media, would normally be dismissed with a shake of the head about the sad state of culture in a European country were it not for the response by many school administrators and teachers in America. Across the country, these administrators and teachers actually encouraged their students to leave school to protest and demand action on man-made climate change.

(Notice, each time I use the full phrase “man-made climate change, not just “climate change” since all of us in rural America know that the climate does indeed change. The questions to be answered are: is it caused by man, to what extent has that been proven to be the case, and what courses of action, if any, would be considered needed and beneficial from a cost-benefit perspective.)

It is ironic and laughable that the student protests to demand actions to improve the environment actually ended up creating acres of waste that these same students left behind, failing to pick up after themselves and leaving behind a worse place for their having been there. Thankfully, I do not know of any local teachers or administrators that encouraged such behavior and we, the parents and voters, must make certain that it never happens..

The focus of this letter is to re-examine the point of education and what are the responsibilities of the parents, school board and teachers to address this point.

Education must be based on factual information. That is what distinguishes it from indoctrination, which, instead is based on non-facts, whether outright lies, disinformation, or ideology. The responsibility of the parents, voters, school board and teachers is to ensure that only factual information is presented. This must be done by their own education, careful selection of the textbooks, tests, and other information sources used in teaching, and in the scrutiny of directives from “higher authority, whether teacher unions, DESE, or state board of education. Whatever those groups might say, it is those of us at the local level that have the ultimate responsibility for the education of our young people.

In 1620, Francis Bacon developed the scientific method to provide the rational method for establishing something as a fact. Facts, unfortunately, have been sadly lacking or swept under the rug in most discussions about man-made climate change and actual scientists, even just asking and answering the key questions, have been vilified by the media, politicians and ideological “scientists.”

Questions that the ideologues refuse to answer with facts include:

What is the scientific proof for stating that carbon dioxide is a pollutant (and I mean facts, not some computer projection.)?

Why is the recorded historical temperature data that shows the constant cycling of temperature over the past centuries, prior to the invention of the automobile, ignored or dismissed by the “expert” scientists and why are they the “experts” and not those who present the actual data?

Why are computer models that have been shown to be wrong EVERY TIME in predicting changes over the past 20 years still being relied upon by the “experts.”?

Why is the examination of shore lines from actual pictures taking at the beginning of 1900s and compared to those of this past summer not seen as proof that there has been no noticeable rise in sea level, let alone one presaging a catastrophe?

Why are “experts” allowed to “adjust” their data points when the actual data does not agree with the computer model? (The real scientist adjusts the model to fit the data – NEVER the other way around!)

Why is “consensus” touted instead of actual scientific data? True science must be proven, and that is not done by taking a poll!

And on a more pragmatic level, what would the wealth confiscation and resource denial that the enviro-Nazis have been advocating actually accomplish in terms of “climate change” and the well-being of mankind?

I could add many other questions for you to be asking, but hopefully this has stimulated people’s minds to the underlying issue involved in ensuring that we promote and support education, not indoctrination, in our schools.

All the teachers that I have worked with and met have been conscientious, caring individuals, seeking to better the lives of those in their care by teaching them. At times it is a thankless job, with them having to spend more time on adjusting lessons to cover item X.yy.zba for subject M mandated by the state for “testing purposes” (actually funding purposes). They have been further hampered by textbooks that have been written in such a manner as to promote a certain, and in the case of man-made climate change, non-fact-based view. That is indoctrination, not education. We, the parents, voters and school board, must give them the tools and the support to ensure actual education, not indoctrination, remains the norm in our schools.

Frederick J. Dechow, Ph.D.

(Ph.D. in Physical Chemistry)