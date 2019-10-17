Letter to the Editor: Congratulations to Ava Elementary

Right on the front page of the September 26, 2019 edition of the Douglas County Herald, I noticed the article about our Elementary School being recognized as one of America’s Healthiest Schools.

Even more impressive was learning we are one of only 355 schools across the entire country to receive that recognition. And then I read we received Silver Level Recognition as one of the only 49 schols in America and of only 5 schools in Missouri.

Schools can’t teach very well if students are not healthy, excited and ready to learn. Congratulations to the Board of Education that must be supporting and funding these programs, to the School Administrators that design these programs, and to the staff of our schools who do the actual work and provide the environment for our students to learn, enjoy and thrive.

Congratualtions again,

Rosalie W. de Alvarez