Letter to the Editor 

To the Editor:

I would say it speaks extremely well for the Douglas County Herald when, the day after it arrives at our home, it lays in tatters – four or five or six news articles and opinion pieces having been cut from it and filed away to be re-read and referred to at a later date.

Perhaps this indicates to some degree our obsession -compulsion to gather and store local information and opinion. But to a much larger degree it points to how well the varied interests of the subscribers of our local paper are being served.

The entire staff of the newspaper should feel very well complimented.

Wayne William Cipriano

Independent Columnist

Douglas County Herald