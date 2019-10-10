Letter to the Editor

August 30, 2019

I, Jack Charchol and my wife, Peggy Charchol are resigning from our positions as Republican Committee Man and Committee Woman as of October 10, 2019. We hold the elected position in Boone Township, Douglas County. Any Republican residing in Boone Township who is interested in completing our term until August 2020, may contact Chairman Dennis Uhles at Rt. 6 Box 6753, Ava, MO 65608. The person must appear in person at a future meeting and be approved by the attending committeemen and committeewomen.

We disagree with the goals of the present leadership that has been in place since September 2016. My wife and I have been committeeman and committeewoman since 2012. The past leadership presented various forums to educate our community on important issues like Agenda 21, Comon Core education, Genetically Modified Organisms, and others. The committee also assisted with the Reagan-Lincoln Dinners that the Republican Women’s Club sponsored. The committee had fund-raisers to obtain financial support for our Republican candidates. We also provided questionnaires to school board candidates in conjunction with the Republican Women’s Club.

The present executive board sets the agenda for each meeting, and only those items are to be discussed; no open discussion of other items. There have been no forums or fund-raisers to inform the community of important issues that concern all of us.

We feel that our time and effort can be used elsewhere.

Jack and Peggy Charchol

Ava, Missouri