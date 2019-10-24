LETTER TO EDITOR 

Education v. Indoctrination II

This letter is in response to the critique by Wilda Moses of my prior letter entitled Education v. Indoctrination. While she probably does not realize it, her comments reinforce the battle being waged in our institutions of learning between education and indoctrination.

First, she cites several institutions, well-known persons, and unnamed “world-renowned climate scientists” who believe and support the idea that “man’s activities have sped up the change in climate… to alarming degree” and there is “only a short period of time to address the situation.” If these institutions and individuals had scientific data to support these claims, then their public dissemination of these ideas would be education. If they do not have scientific data to support their claims, then the dissemination to a captive audience is indoctrination.

Second, citing as she does about the number of young people who protested on September 20 only speaks to the fact of how effective the indoctrination campaign has been, not to the veracity of the claims.

Third, if one is an honest scientist or lay person, whether or not something falls into a persons belief system has nothing to do with the truth of the matter. A fact is a fact. Either the earth is warming at an alarming rate or it is not; either carbon dioxide is a “pollutant” or it is not; either the seas are rising or they are not. All of these are questions to be answered and verified if one truly searches for the data in an unbiased manner. The correct manner is the scientific method that I described in my prior letter. Truth is NOT a subjective matter to be manipulated by an ideology as she and the individuals she mentions view it and attempt to do. To see truth as a subjective matter is an unfortunate consequence of the moral relativism that has swept through our institutions of learning and even some churches.

Fourth, as far as the claim that protesters left a mess behind, there is the famous saying attributed to Mark Twain, “If you don’t read the newspaper you are uninformed; if you read the newspaper you are misinformed.” With a search using Google, the first page of results will show the discredited Australian post of a picture from Hyde Park with no citations for many pages of results for anything else. However, local news sources (New York Post and Daily Mail) did publish pictures of the refuse-littered streets after the protesters. Even those pictures, despite the writing clearly visible on the refuse, were said to be “Fake News” by CNN’s Sally Kohn, but she offered no evidence to support her assertion. I would caution anyone who had not followed the Congressional testimonies of the CEOs of Facebook, Google, Twitter and YouTube and the disclosure by Google insider Andre Damon that algorithms are used by Google, Bing and social media to suppress any article that does not comport with the leftist ideology. It is always best to go to local news sources and still double check the reporting. By the way, the website she cited “oeclassic.com” is for an Outlook express replacement and has nothing to do with climate information.

Fifth, she does make a valid point that I should not have used the term Enviro-Nazis to describe those attempting to use the force and the power of government to implement programs that would be anti-life and anti-property rights. I should have used the term Enviro-Totalitarians which would have covered the nationalist socialist, socialists, communists, cultural Marxists, and fascists that are using the democratic process, stripped of the rights guaranteed to the individual by our Declaration of Independence and Constitution, to control the masses through programs that promise to solve problems, always at the expense of those rights and freedoms. First of all, no one has a right to pollute and we should each be good stewards of the earth. However, in our system of justice, a wrong has to be proven before compensation for damages can be awarded to the party whose property is damaged. Against that standard, the results of the various proposals of the Eviro-Totalitarians can be seen as brute force approaches to limit energy consumption, resulting in the deaths of an estimated six million people per year. Ottmar Erdenhofer and Christiana Figueres, both of the UN panels working on climate change, have stated the true purpose of the formal climate change efforts: “We re-distribute the world’s wealth by climate policy.” Contrast this to the fact that the slight increase in carbon dioxide increases plant foliage, producing more oxygen, feeding more animals (including man), and results in expanding the ecosystem.

This time, rather than just suggest some questions one should ask to gain the truth, I will state the facts with sources so anyone who wishes to follow up can do so. Just be certain that you know whether or not the source can be trusted to state proven facts.

The famous “hockey-stick” graph from the computer model of Michael Mann of Penn State was used as the basis for many of the hysterical projections of global warming. While this has been thoroughly discredited by many scientific articles (use Duckduckgo.com and search words Michael Mann hockey stick), you would never know it from the current hysteria despite it being shown that the actual data, even with a small increase in carbon dioxide levels over that time, shows a fifteen year hiatus (no change to lower values) in global temperature and that the notion that man-made carbon dioxide drives climate and weather (and that these two factor can be predicted solely by using models with carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases (water vapor) is absurd and has no basis in fact. During the past months, Michael Mann has lost his case in court and has tried to dig himself out of the fiasco by saying it was only an attempt to simplify his “super secret math technique”.

The International Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) and earlier related groups have been predicting since 1988 that there would be several severe effects with global warming. The sea levels would rise, the polar ice caps of both the Arctic and Antarctic would melt, hurricane would be more violent and other storms would be more severe. If you check www.friendsofscience.org/index.php?id=1899 you will see many scientific, peer-reviewed articles with graphs of the data showing that the sea level rose since 1860 at about 2 mm/year until 2000, with the trend from 1992 to 2003 of about 3.23 mm/year and 2.71 mm/year until 2015. No where near the catastrophic increase predicted in 1998. Contrary to the claim of “An Inconvenient Truth” of 2006, the Antarctic ice sheet not only didn’t melt but the temperature has been declining since 1992 (2009 MSU Data set). Likewise in Greenland, the warmest temperature for an extended period was during the 1930s and 1940 with the highest temperature record was in 1941. In the last 75 years, over the entire ice sheet, its thickness has been increasing at a rate of about 5 cm per year. Likewise with hurricanes. The actual vertical wind shear of Atlantic hurricanes have been declining since 1973, the opposite of the trend predicted by the climate models. These are the facts that need to be presented when discussing climate in the education system – not the indoctrination prevalent today.

Of course, since the climate hysteria business is very lucrative in both money (over $400 billion/year) and power, expect to see denials of the data. But the actual data plots, when data is measured by the same method and without “adjustments,” is there for the independent minded individual to verify.

Frederick J. Dechow, Ph.D.