Lena May Goss, 80 years , 4 months, 1 day old, of Ava, Missouri passed away on September 29, 2019 at her home with her family by her side.

Lena was born May 28, 1939 in Thornfield, Missouri to Everett and Ruth (Johnson) Goodnight, she was the oldest of nine children.

Lena was a Christian and loved to attend all the community churches.

On August 10, 1956 Lena May and Albert “Abb” Goss were married and to this union five children were born, Marie, Richard, Evelyn, Clifford, and Mary. They were married for 48 years until Abb’s passing in July of 1994.

Lena enjoyed making ceramics, embroidering, quilting, and life in general. She will be best remembered as half of the bus driving team of Abb and Lena, where she retired after 28 years of driving for the Ava R-1 Schools and later retired from Emerson Electric. She owned a café for numerous years, farmed and was a private in home healthcare aide for 9 years. Lena took a lot of children under her wing and enjoyed all the time that she got to spend with them.

Lena was preceded in death by her parents, her husband “Abb”, one son Clifford and a grandson Matt Tatum, two sisters Wanda Fay Lemons, Julia Lea Goodnight.

Lena is survived by her children: Marie Davis and husband Troy of Ava, Richard Goss and wife Carol of Ozark, Evelyn Burnett and husband Larry of Ava, Mary Price and husband Faron of Wasola, 16 Grand children: Amy, Stephanie, JT, Amanda, Timmy, Candy, Brandy, Terry, Clifford, Christopher, Cheyenne, Sierra, Dani, Twayna, Jerry, and Janolyn. She is also survived by several wonderful great grandchildren, four great great grandchildren, two sisters Loretta Garwood and Wilda Kay Brown and husband Bill, four brothers, George “Andy” Goodnight and wife Sharon, Jerry Goodnight, Lonnie Goodnight and wife Judy, Jack Goodnight and wife Krista, along with several nieces and nephews and all the adopted children she took under her wing.

Funeral services for Lena will be Thursday, October 3, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial in the Thornfield Cemetery. Visitation was Wednesday October 2 at 6 til 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Officiating will be Dennis Shumate. Memorials may be made to Thornfield Cemetery or Douglas County Sheltered Workshop. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.