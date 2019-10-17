Law Day Proceedings Report for October 8

During the Tuesday, Oct. 8 law day, Judge Craig Carter sentenced the following individuals to the Department of Corrections.

Brandon Murphy, 20, Mtn. View, received six years in prison for receiving stolen property. The offense occurred in March 2019 and was investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.

Thomas Hearin, 34, Strafford, received four years in prison for resisting arrest and possession of methamphetamine. The offenses occurred in April 2019 and were investigated by the Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.

Nicholas Gravagna, 38, Ava, received six years in prison for possession of methamphetamine pursuant to the long term treatment program. The case was investigated by the Ava Police Department and Douglas County Sheriff’s Department.

There were 71 criminal cases with 69 being felonies. Ten felony guilty pleas were entered and eight failure to appear warrants were issued.