Fred Hansen, left and Jerry Garrison, right, with the Douglas County Veterans Memorial Association recently presented Art Corum of KKOZ, center, with a complimentary The
Wall That Heals memory book in recognition of the radio station’s assistance during the event. During the main ceremony, KKOZ facilitated a live broadcast of activities which included keynote speakers Leon Combs, Dr. Jerry Davis, President, College of the Ozarks; Missouri Governor Mike Parson, and local folks who paid tribute to veteran family members.
KKOZ Recognized
