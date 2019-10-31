Kenny Thompson Pleads Guilty to Three Charges

by Michael Boyink

mike@douglascountyherald.com

During Ava Municipal Court proceedings on October 17th, Robert Kenneth Thompson, formerly of Ava, pled guilty to one count each of Harassment, Disturbing the Peace, and Disorderly Conduct.

Two of the charges stem from incidents occurring in December of 2018, when Thompson was accused of calling and texting city officials multiple times and leaving threatening messages.

The third charge was from an unrelated incident this past September.

Thompson was ordered to pay $556.50 in fees and court costs, and remains on probation for a year.

Mr. Thompson is the former owner of the Ava Thrift Store, which was located on the Ava square. He also ran for Mayor of Ava in early 2019, until admitting to having a prior felony conviction and withdrawing from the race.