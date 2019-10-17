Keith Wilkerson

Keith Allen Wilkerson, 58 years, 1 month, 21 days old, of Ava, Missouri passed away on October 11, 2019 at the Autumn Oak Caring Center in Mtn. Grove, MO.

On September 6, 1980 Keith and Juanita Smith were united in marriage at Ava, Missouri.

Graveside services for Keith are Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Souder Cemetery, Wasola, MO. Officiating is E.J. Hampton. Memorials may be made to the family as a Love offering. Services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO.