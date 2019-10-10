Kathleen Loyd

Kathleen F. Loyd, 85 years, 4 months, 29 days old, of Ava, Missouri, passed on to Heaven on October 1, 2019 at her home with family by her side.

Kathleen was born May 2, 1934 in Ava, Mo. to Otto and Leola (Hale) Davis. On September 28, 1952, Kathleen and Jerry Tim Loyd were united in marriage at Ava, MO.

Funeral services for Kathleen were Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019 in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Goodhope Cemetery. Memorials may be made to Gideon’s. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.