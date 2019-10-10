Johnny Lee Wheeler, 49 years, 4 months, 27 days old, of Ava, Missouri, passed away on October 5, 2019 in Ava, MO.

Johnny was born May 8, 1970 in Springfield, MO to Bob Lee Wheeler and Beverly Sue (Helsley) Fagan.

Johnny was a member of the Cold Creek Cowboy Church in Ava, MO and was the Arena and Trail Ride Coordinator.

He liked roping and trail riding. Johnny enjoyed deer hunting, spending time outdoors, and being on the farm. He also loved spending time with his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, and several aunts and uncles.

Johnny is survived by his parents, Bob Lee Wheeler and Beverly Sue Fagan and husband, Bill, one daughter, Sabrina Nelson and husband, Colton, one son, Brett Wheeler, one sister, Cindy Daugherty, one niece, Ashley Robinson and husband Dustin and family, one nephew, Jared Wheeler and family, other aunts, uncles, cousins, and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Johnny will be Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Cold Creek Cowboy Church, Ava, MO with burial following in the Harris Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019 from 6-7:00 p.m. at Cold Creek Cowboy Church. Officiating will be Pastor John Williams, Jr. Memorials may be made to the Cold Creek Cowboy Church Youth Group.