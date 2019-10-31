Jo Etta Harnden, 66 years, 8 months, 4 days old, of Nixa, Missouri passed on to Heaven on October 29, 2019 at her home in Nixa, MO.

Jo Etta was born February 25, 1953 in Ava, Missouri to Glenn E. and Anna Kathleen (Hailey) Harnden.

Jo Etta graduated from College of the Ozarks and completed her masters degree in education at Missouri State University. She was a retired school teacher. She taught in Ava, MO, Clinton, MO, Lebanon, MO and most of her teaching career was in Hollister, MO.

She enjoyed reading books, painting, and traveling.

She was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Robert Glenn.

Jo Etta is survived by her sisters and their spouses, Mary Kay & David Davidson of Ava, MO and Linda & Charles Meeker of Springfield, MO, seven nieces and nephews and their spouses, David and Shawna Davidson, Heather and Ed Strawn, Yvette and Gary Shoemaker, Charles and Tina Meeker, Charlene Meeker, Regina and Mike Sanchez, and Jami and Robert Jensen, numerous great-nieces and great-nephews and many cousins and numerous friends.

Funeral services for Jo Etta will be Saturday, November 2, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. in the Clinkingbeard Funeral Home with burial following in the Ava Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to service time. Officiating will be Pastor Marvin Loftin. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society. Services are being conducted by Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.