Jerry Wayne Ridenour, 82 years, 1 month, 15 days old, of Ava, Missouri passed away on September 29, 2019 at Mercy Hospital with his wife, Betty and family by his side.

Jerry was born August 14, 1937 in Ava, Missouri to Eddie Robert and Lola Ann (Medlock) Ridenour.

Jerry was manager and operator of KT Tire in Ava for many years.

On March 8, 1968 Jerry and Betty June Teal were united in marriage at Ava, MO and they were blessed with four daughters.

Jerry was a member of the Ava Church of Christ and he loved his church family. Thanks to Cody and Jack for always being there to help him with the wheelchair when he got to where he couldn’t walk that far with his walker.

Jerry loved hunting, especially deer hunting with Betty. He taught Susan how to use her rifle to deer hunt. He could tell lots of stories of his deer hunting experiences such as killing two deer with one shot. Jerry taught Laura and Cindy how to swim.

Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Eddie & Lola, his in-laws, Chesley & Ruby Teal, our daughter, Diane, two brothers, Lowell & Howard, three sisters, Donna Sue, Kathy Darlene, and Peggy.

He is survived by his wife, Betty, their daughters, Susan and husband, Rodney Gonzales, Laura and husband David Jennings, and Cindy Rodgers, 15 grandchildren; Dustie,Douglas, Brett, Parker, Klarissa, Jordan, Shannon, Appleasia, Nikolous, Derrick, D.J., Dylan, Joshua, Hunter, and Emma, four great grandchildren; Stephanie, Luna, Easton, and Sophie, one sister, June Copas, three brothers and their spouses, Dean & Barbara Ridenour, Rick & Kristy Ridenour, and Greg & Jan Ridenour, many nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives and especially his friends at the coffee shop at Archie’s.

Funeral services for Jerry will be Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Mills Cemetery. Visitation will be Wednesday, Oct. 2nd from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. in the funeral home.

Officiating will be Joe Corum. Online condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.