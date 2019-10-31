Ineta Louise Gann (Loftin), age 78, of Harwood, Missouri passed away at home on October 26, 2019. Ineta was born on October 29, 1940 in Ava, Missouri, to Albert Russell Loftin and Gara Newell (Graham) Loftin, the third of four daughters.

Ineta resided in Harwood, Missouri since the early 70’s. She was employed as a Licensed Practical Nurse, caring for the elderly and worked several years at the Community Nursing Home in El Dorado Springs, MO, Stockton Nursing Home in Stockton, MO, and retired from Appleton City Manor, Appleton City, MO.

Ineta enjoyed family time, cooking, simplicity, and her career in nursing. She was a generous person who always thought of others first. She was always doting over her grandchildren, and she loved babies and animals.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Gara Loftin, two sisters, Earlene Chamberland and Shirley Elaine Kirby, two infant brothers, and her son, Stanley Eugene Medlock.

Survivors include her sister, Darlene Jenkins and husband, David of Wildwood, MO; her children, Sandra Yost and husband, Scott of Rogersville, MO; Leon Gann of Harwood, MO; Douglas Gann and wife, Lisa of Springfield, MO; Don Gann of El Dorado Springs, MO; and Sharon Nolan and husband, Jim of Phoenix, AZ; fifteen grandchildren and several great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and friends.

Funeral services for Ineta will be Friday, November 1, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Funeral Home, Ava, MO. Visitation will be Friday from noon until service time. Burial will be in the Loftin Cemetery. Officiating will be Pastor Marvin Loftin. Memorials may be made to the Loftin Cemetery.