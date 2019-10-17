HOTO – Connie Burris Maxine Lirley

Hello from Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center. We are enjoying this beautiful fall weather – chilly of the morning, nice around noon and then falling temperatures in the afternoon. Welcome to the Ozarks.

On October 6th Larry and Patsy Moore were here for Sunday School with the residents. In the afternoon, Ava General Baptist was here for a time of worship with the residents. They enjoyed the wonderful music and devotional.

Monday morning Bro. Don Lunn and Sister Misty Lunn were back from moving, doctor appointments, and etc. The residents enjoyed having them back with us. Maybe we can still talk Mike into coming in.

The Goodhope Band was here for an afternoon of music with the residents. Our residents appreciate the old time gospel and the older songs they sing. We are truly blessed by this group.

Tuesday morning, Joy Duncan and her friend Sarah were here and they enjoyed painting fall leaves with shaving cream and then they enjoyed a special treat baked by Joy.

In the afternoon Evelyn Harper from Hospice Compassus was here and they enjoyed several rounds of bingo with candy bar treats. We also enjoy visiting with Tina.

Robbie Stephenson did nails for the ladies and there was a large group of ladies getting their nails done. We have every color from white to green to blue.

Wednesday morning we went on a country van ride to Mtn. Grove and we drove around and enjoyed reminiscing with one of our residents who lives close by.

Later we went by dialysis and picked up residents.

In the afternoon, Three Rivers Hospice called bingo for us and Terry handed out some nice treats for prizes.

We missed Mike Brazeal doing his Bible Study lesson.

Thursday morning we played bingo and we enjoyed the prizes that Dr. Gloria Kirk donated to our bingo program. Several residents won watches, clothes and lots of jewelry.

In the afternoon we watched a movie in the lobby.

We are missing Shine! But they will be back this Thursday. They have had sickness and GlenDale has had several deaths in his family.

Friday morning is Sonshine Day! Edgar and the Gang was here playing and singing music for everyone. The 1st Sonshine Group is a very good group. We love them,

But we love all of our volunteers.

In the afternoon Sherry and Claude Robertson and Rachel Prock called bingo for our residents. They spoil our residents rotten. Our residents miss the boys and ask about Caden and Connor all the time. Rachel reports that the boys are doing well and Caden got his driver’s license and turned 17 last week.

Saturday morning Norma Stillings and Lola Mayberry were here Saturday for church and they sang several songs out of the books and then Bro. Tom Hawkins gave the Devotional.

Sunday started off with Bible Study with Patsy and Larry Moore. They have a good group of residents who attend.

In the afternoon Gentryville Church came and they played music and then Dennis Shumate ended with a sermon. Everyone enjoyed the music.

We welcome our new resident Delano Thorpe to our home.

If your church would like to be on the Sunday afternoon church schedule please get in contact with me at.683-4129. It would be around every 16 weeks rotation for the service at 2:00 pm.

God Bless You From Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center in Ava, MO.