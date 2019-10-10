HOTO – Connie Burris Maxine Lirley

Hello from Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center in Ava, MO on this fine, fall day in the Ozarks. We love the way our front looks with all the fall decorations. Our residents love going outside this time of year sitting in the gazebo watching out over our town.

We appreciate all of our volunteers, we have volunteers who do Bible Study, Sunday School, Church services, bingo, games, visiting and just being here for our residents. The newest volunteers on the block are Racheal Prock and her parents Claude and Sherry Robertson. They call Bingo on Friday afternoon and this week they had several residents playing. Residents love the treats they bring for prizes.

Sunday afternoon, the Ava General Baptist Church was here for the afternoon service, Trenta said that the service was very good.

Sheila Coombs was here Monday afternoon from Season’s Hospice and she brought in some wonderful gifts to the residents.

This week we lost several residents and our home is feeling a little down. We will miss Kathleen Loyd, Ron Hayes, and our volunteer Theta Porter who passed away last week. They will be missed so much in our home.

We are getting ready for Fall Family Night on the October 24, starting at 6:00 p.m. Come ready to get to know other residents and their family members.

God Bless You From Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center in Ava, MO.