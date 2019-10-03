HOTO – Connie Burris Maxine Lirley

Hello from Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center in Ava, MO. Well the time has arrived for our Fall Decorations Day. We have been busy decorating the inside and outside of the building.

Just a few lines to let you know what is going on at our Home this month. We will be having Fall Family Night on October 24, 2019. Missy Breshears will be our entertainment for the evening. We will be serving chili with the fixing.

Residents having birthdays in October are Ila Stillings, Jean Porter, Carl Sievert, Gwen Emrick, James Miller, Tom Hawkins and Anna Worthy.

Church for the month of October are:

Oct. 6th Ava General Baptist

6th Ava General Baptist Oct. 13th Gentryville Church

Oct. 20th Black Jack Church

Black Jack Church Oct. 27th Ava Assembly of God

Ava Assembly of God Oct. 19th Cross Country Gospel

Cross Country Gospel Oct. 26th 7th Day Adventist Church

We would like to welcome to our home new residents J. Miller and R. Clinkingbeard and congratulations on Nelda Deadmon and Barbara Cupp on getting to go home this week. Our prayers and sympathy goes out the family of Gary Linc.

God Bless You From Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center.