Highlonesome – Linda Orick

Here we are in October. This year has gone fast. Our frost bush is red and to frost, I believe, 15 days after it turns it will frost. I told James it will frost somewhere.

I always heard you will not be able to tell one season from the others. As of now it’s winter & summer. The weather is strange.

I did hear the earthquake they recently talked about on TV. I happened to be awake. We will get a doozie one of these days. I think we are in for a lot of things we won’t like to see or hear of.

Saturday, Sept. 28th, James and I visited Junior & Betty Halcomb and went on to Rex & Shirley Halcomb’s. Rex attended Molasses Making Day at the Stillings. Molasses’s didn’t — or should I say the cane crop didn’t turn out well. A good crowd turned out for the day. And the weather wasn’t too bad.

The gardens have about done their production for the year. We have a few tomatoes and peppers. I don’t know if the turnips will do much. We had lettuce & radishes James sowed later. The garden did well considering the weather. The persimmon seed has a spoon in it this year, meaning snow. And I hear on TV they predict a warmer winter.

Happy birthday to my brother, Junior Halcomb, Oct. 27th. He will be celebrating 90 years. I know he would enjoy a card if you wish to send one.

Saturday Junior & David Halcomb visited us and it’s always good to see Junior able to be out and about. David took Junior down Friday and he visited with his friend, Daryl Armour. Daryl also went to SPF. Stock yards with David and John. He also comes down to the store and eats lunch once in a while. Glad he is getting better.

Connie Siler went to Ava Wednesday and helped out her daughter, Amanda Evans, at her store. Connie loved her job caring for her great grandson, Landon.

James and I vistied Junior & Betty Halcomb. James did a little chore for them. Junior & Betty’s kids, David, Connie and John Siler, and Rex Halcomb visited them.

Rex Halcomb recently visited Jerry Maggard. Jerry & Neva visited the Halcombs. John Phillips visited his sister, Shirley & Rex.

Jerry Nelson enjoyed his kids and grandkids during the week and weekends. His great grandon, Wyatt Applegate, had an infection and they were afraid he would have to go to St. Louis. Prayers change things and so far he hasn’t had to go.

Kaylee Evans Landon & Dalton Curtis visited John & Connie Siler on Oct. 12.

Junior & Betty Halcomb enjoyed her sister, Carol & Frank, from Wisconsin. They visited three days–Monday, Tuesday and Thursday. Tuesday Betty, Carol and Connie went to Ava to visit Carol’s great neice, Amanda Evans and saw her floral shop. Thursday Connie and Carol visited Glenda Halcomb and her daughter, Heather.

This is the 49th year being out of school. I have never gone to one of the class reunions. They have the reunion in October each year.

Connie Siler said she got the best birthday gift when her children and grandchildren joined her & John at Sandy Church for services. She said she told them they could not have given her anything better.

Larry & Wanda Hutchison and daughter, Tammy Gunter, enjoyed a trip out West for the Hutchison’s 50th anniversary. Last week James & I visited Dillon & Gary Morrison. Their hired hand John was with them.

John Siler and Daniel Stafford attended Farm Fest in Springfield. They had lots of things to see.

James & I talked to Gary McMurry at Plaza Gas in Ozark. He is able to bulldoze again. He was laid up for a while from an acciednt. Then his son, Garrett, got hurt. Kelly Jones joined the chit-chat group. His uncle, Gordon, fell and broke his arm.

Sympathy sent to Faye Swofford family. She was such a sweet person. Always a smile & friendly. I went to school with her and her sister, Kay. Back then she was known as Joyce. Kay had a good personality also.

Eastern Gate had a youth day after church Sunday. Several were back from being sick. A good number were out. Pastor Jon has been bringing some real good messages. Several prayer requests.

The frost bush pretty well hit the nail on the head. We had two frosts and the dog’s water pan had frozen ice. It got pretty pinchie on Boulders Fork.

Here is a thought to leave you with. True friends are like diamonds, precious but rare. False friends are like autumn, leaves found everywhere.

Have a great autumn and a Happy Halloween. Stay safe.