Happy Home – Peggy Potts & Pam Mathews

Sept. 29 – Opening pledges by Bro McFarland and Sister Sharon. Sunday School lesson: 1Thessalonians 3:1-13 in the verses Paul is concerned about the Thessalonian church and their faith, Timothy is sent as a brother, and minister of God, and a fellow labourer in the gospel of Christ, to establish you, and to comfort you concerning your faith. He reported back that good tidings of the churches faith and charity. Paul did not expect his converts to do anything he had not done. They were to follow his example in love. Bro. John presented the lesson.

Our message today was brought to us by Bro. Russ. The morning and evening message was “Who shall separate us from the love of Christ parts 1 & 2- Romans 8:28 “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are called according to his purpose.” Romans 8:35 “Who shall separate us from the love of Christ? Shall tribulation, or distress, or persecution, or famine, or nakedness, or peril, or sword? A few questions to ask ourselves, Do you personally love God? Is he your treasure? Is God the most valuable reality in your life? We are the only ones to separate ourselves from God’s love, God will always love us and be here for us. Being called is waking up to realize we have a job to do for The Lord and we can’t do it sleeping. We have to love one another as God has loved us. We have to work together for His purpose and to receive the greatest prize ever, life in eternity with our Father. That is where our treasures should be. We should be imitating God’s love for us. Look in the mirror, listen to your conversations, look at your actions, your attitudes are they Christ like? If you answered no then lets work together to make a change to make a difference, God created all of us in His image and God is Love. So how is your love today?

Oct. 6 – Opening pledges by Bro. McFarland and Sister Sharon. Sunday School lesson:1Thessalonians 4:1-12. In the verses Paul is concerned about the Thessalonian church and their faith. Every so often you hear someone claim that the Bible is not relevant to daily life. The claim is that the scriptures are just outdated. Our society is becoming ever more accepting of blatant immorality. 1 Thessalonians 4:7 For God hath not called us unto uncleanness, but unto holiness. The scriptures speak of brotherly love and to love one another. What does that look like today? Paul is telling us that our walk must be both consecrated and continual – consecrated in the sense that it will “please God,” continual in the sense that it will “abound more and more.” It is time to really read God’s word and live it. God is the same Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow. He never changes, neither does His word. Bro. John presented the lesson.

Our message today was brought to us by Bro. Russ. The morning was “Living Water,” John 7:37-39. Jesus announces the Holy Spirit. The invitation to those desiring the Holy Spirit is given to ALL that thirst for the Living Water. Are you thirsty today? To receive this refreshing water, come to Jesus and drink. To come to Jesus is to believe, trust, and receive Him. The requirement for receiving the Holy Spirit is the same as that for receiving Christ. Do you thirst, will you come to Christ and drink?

The evening message was “The Holy Spirit: Who He is and What He Does.” John 14:16-17 & 26, John 16:7-15. Who is the Holy Spirit, He is God, the third person of the Trinity. Holy Spirit is a person he has intellect (Romans 8:27), has emotions (Ephesians 4:30), has a will (1 Corinthians 12:11). The Holy Spirit Comforts (John 14:15,26: 16:7), He Counsels (teaches, John 14:26), He Convicts (John 16:8-11). What is the Holy Spirit saying to you today? Respond to His conviction. Conviction comes before conversion; correction comes before comfort. Receive His comfort and counsel.

Here at Happy Home we have many prayer warriors, we pray for our country, military, our leaders, missionaries, the lost souls and God’s will to be done in all our prayers because God is in control and we are His vessels.

If you have no church we would love to have you at Happy Home Church, we have services Sunday School at 10 a.m. Morning worship at 11:00 Sunday evening at 6:00 p.m. and Wednesday evenings at 6:00 p.m. If your church does not have a Sunday night or Wednesday night service you are welcome to come join us in worship and learning more about our Lord and Savoir. Come as you are and receive what God has planned for you with a family that loves you as God loves you. Have a blessed week. Look to God for all your needs.

Saturday October 26, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. for our church Singing. Come join us singing praises to the Lord. If God has blessed you with talent to sing or play an instrument we would love for you to come and share.