Hammond Mill Camp Work Day Planned for Nov. 9

On Saturday, Nov. 9, Hammond Mill Camp, Inc. is hosting a Fall Workday, and volunteers are needed to help with outdoor and indoor tasks. Lunch will be provided for all.

According to organizers, this is a great opportunity to help the local organization while enjoying a bit of time in the beautiful Mark Twain National Forest.

Founded in 1947, Hammond Mill Camp, Inc. provides a summer camp opportunity for youth in the Ozarks. This nonprofit organization hosts youth camps, church camps, family reunions, retreats, weddings, and other activities.

If you are not familiar with Hammond Mill Camp, Inc. please stop by on Nov. 9th and learn more about one of the Ozark’s most unique resources.

For more information, contact Rick Yeager at 417-293-6341.