Greetings From Port Angeles, WA

by Michael Boyink / mike@douglascountyherald.com

“Why is she looking in our windows?”

We were having lunch in the picnic area for Madison Falls – one of a number of scenic waterfalls in the Port Angeles, Washington area.

Our truck was parked a short distance away, and a woman was standing alongside it, looking intently at the rear passenger window.

She was – honestly – unremarkable. Mid-thirties. Reddish hair.

Our truck came from Florida, so had dark tinted windows. It was almost impossible to see anything inside it on a sunny day.

As she kept staring at the truck, it quickly became apparent she wasn’t interested in what was inside of it.

She was using the window as a mirror.

Out of her bag came a festive red dress with black and gold trim. She pulled that over her street clothes.

Then came earrings, arm bands and leg shakers.

Then she retrieved a large headdress. It had blue, brown and white feathers radiating out from a pink and gold headband.

She used our large side mirror to set it in place on her head.

Our unremarkable parking lot woman had just transformed herself into an American Indian princess.

In another parking spot, a man about her same age had just finished a similar transformation. He was in brilliant blue, silver, and purple clothing, with headdress, armbands and leg shakers.

Three others in similar-but-different dress joined in as the pair started down the path to the waterfall.

We followed them, curious to see what they were up to.

Once we got to the falls, they climbed down to stand in front of the waterfall. One of them had a camera, which they passed around while the others posed in various ways.

We managed to have a short conversation with one of their members.

English wasn’t their first language, but – so far as we understood – they were an Indian Spiritual Dance Tribe. They were from and performed in the Olympic Peninsula region.

Sadly, they weren’t here to dance. They had only stopped to get some updated publicity photos.

I often think about that parking lot woman, and how she transformed herself into something unexpected.

It helps me remember, as I move about and meet people at work, in stores, in restaurants, etc.

There’s always more to a person than meets the eye.

That stressed cashier might be raising her grandchild. That soft-spoken mechanic might have just donated half of his salary to a good cause. That elderly man pushing along his walker might have saved a buddy’s life in the war.

I’ve met people who have an ability to always see the best in others. I used to think they were born that way, but I’ve come to believe that it’s a skill that can be developed.

Seems worth a try to find out.

Madison Falls are located approximately 11 miles southwest of downtown Port Angeles, Washington. The trail to the falls is short and accessible. More information about Madison Falls and the other waterfalls in the Olympic Peninsula can be found at olympicpeninsula.org/drive-the-loop/waterfalls.