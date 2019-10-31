Governor Makes Appointments to Various Boards, Commissions, Fills One County Office Vacancy

JEFFERSON CITY – Governor Mike Parson announces four appointments to various boards and commissions and filled one county office vacancy.

Joseph Blanner, of Eureka, was appointed to the St. Louis Board of Freeholders.

Mr. Blanner is a practicing attorney, primarily in the area of municipal and construction law, and a partner and owner of McCarthy, Leonard, & Kaemmerer, LC in Town and Country. Mr. Blanner has experience in legal work relating to issues impacting local government. Mr. Blanner is also the Co-Founder and President of Construction Forum STL, which brings industry, professional, political, nonprofit, and civic leaders together to discuss and address difficult issues impacting the St. Louis region. In addition, he is President of the Construction Forum Education Foundation, which seeks to attract young people into the St. Louis construction industry, particularly from underserved communities. Mr. Blanner is also President of the University of Missouri-St. Louis Alumni Association. He is a current board member of the House Builders Association and a former board member and President of the Eureka Chamber of Commerce. Mr. Blanner holds a Bachelor of Science in Public Administration from the University of Missouri-St. Louis as well as a Master of Arts in Public Administration and a Juris Doctorate from Saint Louis University.

William Buchholz, of St. Louis, was appointed to the State Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors.

Mr. Buchholz is engaged in the general practice of law as a solo practitioner at his main office in Hazelwood. He is certified as a mediator for the St. Louis County and St. Louis City Circuit Courts. Mr. Buchholz also serves as a Municipal Judge in several municipalities in St. Louis County. He is a member of the Missouri Bar and the St. Louis County Bar Association as well as a member and past President of the Missouri Municipal and Associates Circuit Judges Association. Mr. Buchholz earned a Bachelor of Arts from Columbia University in New York City and a Juris Doctorate from St. Louis University School of Law.

Darrell Davis, of Lee’s Summit, was appointed to the Missouri Dental Board.

Dr. Davis is the sole proprietor of Darrell W. Davis D.D.S. P.C. Family Dentistry and a member of the Eastern Jackson County Dental Health Group. Dr. Davis attended University of Missouri-Kansas City and received a Doctor of Dental Surgery from Marquette University School of Dentistry in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

William Kane, of Dexter, was reappointed to the Missouri Dental Board.

Dr. Kane currently practices general dentistry in Dexter and is affiliated with the Southeast Health Center of Stoddard County as an active medical/dental staff member. Dr. Kane is a member of the American Dental Association, Missouri Dental Association, the American Society of Addiction Medicine, and the Dexter Community Regional Healthcare Foundation, formerly serving over 10 years as President of its Board of Directors. Dr. Kane also co-founded the Smiles of Hope Clinic located in Dexter in 2010, which provides dental treatment for individuals who have difficulty accessing dental care. In 2018, he received the Distinguished Citizen Award from the Dexter Missouri Chamber of Commerce. Dr. Kane holds a Bachelor of Science and Master of Business Administration from Southeast Missouri State University in Cape Girardeau and a Doctor of Dental Surgery from the University of Missouri-Kansas City.

Ryan Parker, of Troy, was appointed as the Lincoln County Coroner.

Mr. Parker is a Sheriff Deputy & K-9 Handler with the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and a Support Services and Transporter with Kemper-Millard-Keim Funeral Home in Troy. Previously, he served as a Police Officer & K-9 Handler with the Troy Police Department and has also served as Chief of Police for the Winfield Police Department. Mr. Parker is a certified Emergency Medical Responder and Tactical Medic. He also has received training in S.W.A.T. (Special Weapons and Tactics) and Homicide Investigations. Mr. Parker is a graduate of the Eastern Missouri Police Academy.