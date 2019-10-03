Governor and First Lady to Host Annual Parson Family Fall Festival at the Governor’s Garden

JEFFERSON CITY – Governor Mike Parson and First Lady Teresa Parson announced last week that the second annual Parson Family Fall Festival will be held at the Missouri Governor’s Garden on Saturday, Oct. 5, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. The event will feature several vendors, children’s activities, and bluegrass musical entertainment.

The event is free and open to the public.

“We look forward to hosting our second annual Family Fall Festival,” Governor and First Lady Parson said in a joint statement. “This event is our way of connecting with our Missouri family and celebrating the autumn season in our great state. We invite everyone to join us at the Governor’s Garden for some good family fun!”

In addition to over a dozen vendors, there will also be a train ride for children and fall treats including caramel apples, fresh apple cider, and kettle corn. Activities will include a straw bale maze, caramel apple station, photo booth, pumpkin bowling, pumpkin decorating, and much more. Popular local bands The Kay Brothers and The Burney Sisters will perform bluegrass music for everyone to enjoy.

Several vendors are slated to attend including AgriMissouri, Conservation Federation of Missouri, National Wild Turkey Federation, Elderwood Kettle Corn, Magic House, Missouri Department of Transportation, Missouri Department of Conservation and Runge Nature Center, Missouri Division of Tourism, Missouri State Parks, Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, Ozarks Mountain Creamery, MU Animal Sciences, and more.

The event is free and open to the public, and no registration is required. For additional questions about the Parson Family Fall Festival, please contact the Missouri Governor’s Mansion at 573-751-4141.