Photo submitted

On Tuesday, Oct. 1, Jayden Vinyard, age 10, above, spent his free time picking up trash in the lower section of the Ava City Park. For his efforts, Jayden was able to fill-up two trash bags with debris and discarded items. He also picked up several metal pieces along the creek bank, right. Jayden wants to help keep the park trash free, since he and his family love spending time at the park.