Glen Edward Cornelison, 48, of Hazelwood, Mo passed away from heart disease at 1:53 p.m. October 21, 2019 at Mercy Hospital in St. Louis, Mo. surrounded by his family. He grew up in Fordland, Mo. and went to school in Ava, Mo. He was employed by the USDA for over 15 years. He was a lifelong Kansas City Chiefs and St. Louis Cardinals fan.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ivol Wayne Cornelison.

He is survived by Catherine, daughter, and Garrett, son, both of Hazelwood, Mo; Ashley Gulick and three granddaughters of Wichita, Ks; Colleen Cornelison, mother, of Springfield, Mo; Denise Wilson, sister, of Raymondville, Mo; LeAnne Pechmann, exwife of Hazelwood, Mo; and nieces, nephews and many other relatives.

Services are under the care of Bi-State Cremation and Funeral Service, 3387 N Hwy 67, Florissant, MO 63033.