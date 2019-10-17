Glade Top Fall Event Canceled

Citing concerns with forecasted rain and thunderstorms, Ava Chamber of Commerce Director Judy Shields announced that the 2019 Glade Top Flaming Fall Revue has been canceled.

“It was a difficult decision for us, but with it being an outdoor event and the impending weather, we thought it best to err on the side of caution,” she said. “Also, the decision had to be made soon enough to cancel bands, food, vendors, volunteers, etc.”

Shields requested help spreading the word from anyone with an event poster by marking it CANCELED.

2020 will be the 60th Anniversary of the Glade Top Flaming Fall Review and it’s scheduled for October 17th, 2020.