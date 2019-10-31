Gentry – Charlotte Reich

After opening service with prayer, we studied in Sunday school class that the Jewish passover has a spiritual significance to Christians. The blood of the passover lamb spared the Israelites and saves us from spiritual death.

Happy Birthday went out to Virginia Deo and special song was by Ramona Henning.

Next Sunday after church, Brenda Hampel is going to be putting our Christmas program together and practice starts.

Pastor Comer’s morning message was from II Timothy Chapter Three. We are living in perilous times. Put confidence in the word of God. Stand up for what is right. God has a plan and purpose for our lives to help and show others the love of God.

A good crowd attended the Gentry church hayride Sunday evening with Doug Miller at the helm. The ride was enjoyable.

Gentry hosted the Ava Bears last week at the church and fed them. And they did win their game – so go bears!

Please remember all the prayer requests this week Brenda Dammon is among them. She is facing some surgery on both hands. Doug Miller is having serious knee problems, and the many others.