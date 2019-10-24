Gentry – Charlotte Reich

After opening service with prayer and singing, in our Sunday school class we found the Lord hardened Pharoah’s heart again and God knew it would take the death of his first born to force him to obey God’s command and let the people go with Moses.

Happy birthday wishes went out to Wanda Short, Anthony Clem, and Gary Snowden.

Our special song was by the choir.

Thursday evening, 6 PM, Gentry Church will feed the Ava Bears football team. We are supposed to bring desserts.

We observed Pastor Appreciation Day today and honored Bill and Barbara Comer and had a big dinner afterwards.

Pastor Comer’s morning message was from Roman 8. We as Christians need to repent sometimes along our Christian walk. We are not in control of our Life. God Is. We need the Holy Spririt in us to help us along the way.