Gentry – Charlotte Reich

After Joie Welker opened our service with prayer, we studied in Sunday School class Pharoah’s heart, was hardened and it was the King’s stubborn pride. Guard our hearts; do not allow it to become sinful. Keep it responsive and soft.

Happy birthday wishes to Doug Miller and anniversary wishes to Wendell and Virginia Deo on 64 years of marriage.

Friday the 18th at 7 p.m. is our Third Friday Night Singing with food and fellowship afterwards.

Next Sunday, Oct. 20th, is our Pastor Appreciation Day and Dinner –so bring a covered dish.

Thursday, Oct. 24th around 6 p.m. Gentry Church will be feeding the Ava Bears football team. Bring desserts.

Our special song was by Wanda Casady, Bobbie Miller, and Rod Welker.

It was good to see Joanne and Pete Lawrence back in church. Pete is doing better after open heart surgery. Also Ramona Henning after her knee surgery. Many prayers went out for them. Remember all of our prayer requests when you pray.

Pastor Comer’s morning message was from Luke Chapter 18. The blind man heard Jesus was passing by and cried out to Him, “Jesus, have mercy on me!” The ones around him tried to quiet him, but he cried louder, and was perisstent. Jesus heard him and he received his sight. His faith saved Him.

In our evening service, our special song was by Rod and Joanne Welker.

Pastor Comer’s message was a continuance from Luke 18. Be like the blind man. Don’t let others stop us from talking to Jesus. It’s time for God’s people to call out to Jesus and pray for others, our nation and leaders. The day is coming when Christians won’t be able to worship together. We are slowly losing our religious freedom.

My brother, Warren Henderson from Bella Vista, AR had open heart surgery in St. Louis at Barnes Hospital last Wednesday and is doing very well for an 83-year-old.