Gentry – Charlotte Reich

After prayer and singing, we studied in class how God called Moses and Aaron to talk to Pharaoh to free his people and run into strong opposition but God’s power is greater than any other. It’s good for us to remember that.

Happy birthday wishes went out to Brenda Dammon and Charlotte Reich.

Special song was by Keira Waldron.

Pastor Comer’s morning message was from Luke Chapter 22. We can’t imagine the pain Jesus went through for us. We can be born again because of the blood of Jesus. Repentence means changes.

We had communion after service in remembrance of the price Jesus paid for us.

In our evening service, our special song was by the choir. The Pastor’s message was from John Chapter 17. Even when Jesus knew what he was going to endure he still prayed for us to believe on Him through the true work and receive Him. He loves us so much.

Remember all of our prayer requests this week when you pray. My brother Wayne and Pam Henderson from Independence visited me and we enjoyed a few days going to the bluegrass festival at Starvy Creek at Conway.