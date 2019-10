Gary L. Linck, 83, Ava, Missouri, departed this life at Heart of the Ozarks Healthcare Center, Ava, Mo, on September 28, 2019. He was born February 13, 1936 in Milwaukee, WI.

At his request he is being cremated. A private memorial service will be conducted at a later date.

Cremation and all arrangements are under the care and direction of Ava Family Funeral Home.