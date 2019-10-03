GAINESVILLE HEALTH CARE CENTER Sherri Beasley

Happy Fall from our home to yours. We have had a wonderful couple of weeks. On the 16th, David Ball entertained us then we played with Play Doh for National Play Doh Day. Ines Hall told me that squeezing the Play Doh made her hands feel better. Our monthly Food Forum and Resident Council was held on the 17th before afternoon bible study. Dorcas Rackley, C.L. Sapp, Delphia Holmes, Jackie Benton, Barbara Cowart, Edna Hannaford, Sheila Dunn, Butch Baxter, Janet Conner, Linda Klein, Vonetta Kelly, Jeffrey Trees and many more won big during our VFW Bingo. Let me tell you, they are a competitive bunch when it comes to their bingo! After bingo Ida Mae Huse, Dorcas, Carol Lease, Sheila, Delphia and a few more showed Shai Meek how to use the apple peeler and how to make apple butter, it was Shai’s first time using an apple peeler. While we let the apple butter cook, we made homemade butter in jars. Linda, Vonetta, Dorcas, Janet, Delphia, Charles Whisnant, Edna, Carol and Sheila reminisced about churning butter and all the different ways they make butter growing up. We played 50’s and 60’s music and shook more than just the jars while we waited for the butter to form.

On Friday, the 20th, we loaded up our van and took a group to Hootin’ an Hollarin’. Charlotte Holmes, Guy VanMeter and Doug Hawkins met us on the square to help with the trips around the square. Janet, Ida Mae, Butch, Edna, Sheila, Barbara, Don VanMeter and others enjoyed an afternoon on the square. Allen Deyo performed for everyone on the 23rd. We appreciate all of our musicians so much. The 23rd was Pet day so Shai brought Hank to work with her and Laura and Autumn Hannaford brought a few puppies in. Two of the puppies fell asleep almost as soon as Linda and Sheila took them. Sheila loves ped day because the Chihuahua reminds her so much of the dog she had. Shai, Laura and Autumn went room to room with their pets so everyone could love on the puppies. We also held a memorial service for Hersal Mehan, Charles Reynolds and Carol Crawford. Our hearts and prayers are with their families.

Tammy Anderson and Vincent Carito’s baby shower was the 26th. Angie Tabor made them the cutest cake. It had been a little while since we went out to eat so Savannah, Shai and I took Versal Terry, Edna, Delphia, Barbara, Dorcas and Patsy Uchtmann took them for a treat. We had such a great time. The ladies talked about all the stores that were on the square when they were growing up. We ended the afternoon with our Environmental Services Apreciation Tea. Our monthly birthday party was the 30th. We celebrated Janet Conner, Jewell Davis, Vincent Carito, Shelly Dockins, Tara VanPelt, Chad Sigafus, Denise Roff, Elizabeth Tucker, Bea Christy, Nettie Sue Hogan and Marie Crisp’s birthday this month.