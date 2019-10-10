Free Farm Fest, Iron Club Events in Cabool Friday-Sat. Oct. 11-12

The Cabool Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting the annual Farm Fest and Outdoors in the Ozarks Expo on Friday, Oct. 11 and Saturday, Oct. 12 at the Chamber Grounds, 320 Cannaday Lane.

A variety of informational booths will be on site, spanning conservation and land ownership, understanding Medicare, farm equipment, vehicle and RV’s, insurance, Intercounty, and cattle from local farms, along with crafts and direct sales. Farm Fest will also host six or more food trucks ranging from BBQ, fried fish, hillbilly stirfry, hibachi and sushi.

Saturday will be fun for the whole family with games and contests for the kids including a greased pig contest at 3 p.m. Bounce house, face painting and helicopter rides are also available on Saturday.

The Band ONE and STARS Foundation fiddlers and cloggers will performing early afternoon on Saturday.

A full schedule is available on the Cabool Chamber Facebook page.

Next to Farm Fest is the Ozarks Older Iron Club’s annual fall show and tractor pull. The club will have demonstrations of all types of engines and farm equipment along with exhibitions of old time farming.

Both Farm Fest and Iron Club events have free admission and parking.