Michael Boyink/Herald

30 years ago you’d have 15 to 17 minutes to escape a house fire. Today, you have only 3 to 5 minutes. The difference, says The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA), is due to changes in home floorplans, construction materials, and decorative materials. In order to raise awareness and encourage homeowners to keep smoke detectors and fire extinguishers up to date and functional, and to have predetermined escape plans, the NFPA has designated October 6-12 as Fire Prevention Week. Above (left to right) Firefighter James Lewis and Captain AJ Carmichael accept a proclamation from Ava Mayor Burrely Loftin making Fire Prevention Week official in Ava.