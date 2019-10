Submitted Photo

Ava FFA’s first-ever Grasslands Team recently qualified for the State Grasslands contest. Contestants have to evaluate a wildlife habitat, solve a pasture scenario, interpret a soil map and identify plants. The contest was held on October 10th at Springfield. The team will compete at state on October 17 near Hallsville, Missouri. Team members include: Mia Shelton, Colton Marler, Jordan McChesney and Kennedy Meyer.