Fall Programs at Table Rock 

BRANSON –– 2019 marks the 60th anniversary of the completion of Table Rock Dam’s powerhouse. Since 1959, generators from the powerhouse have supplied the region with clean, renewable hydropower.

Rangers and volunteers at the Dewey Short Visitor Center are celebrating the powerhouse’s 60th anniversary by displaying multiple historic construction photos of the dam and powerhouse throughout the fall season. Children will also be able to experience first-hand what it’s like to build their own dam in the visitor center’s discovery room.

Park rangers will provide short programs every Monday, Wednesday and Friday beginning at 11 a.m. Visitors are invited to come learn how the Corps produces hydropower from Table Rock Lake and how the Nation continues to benefit from the work of our forefathers some 60 years ago. Programs are subject to change or cancellation. Please call the day of to confirm programs.

The visitor center is open daily from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Located just south of Table Rock Dam on State Highway 165, it offers several interactive displays, a 22-minute film about the purpose and construction of the dam, and viewing decks overlooking Table Rock Lake and Dam. Picnic facilities and a 2.2 mile asphalt surface trail are located on the visitor center grounds.

For more information, please call 501-340-1943.