Engagement Announcement

Rhonda Johnson, Ava, is pleased to announce the engagement of her daughter, Rebecca Marie Johnson, to Cayce Dillon Gosdin, son of Harold and Corie Gosdin, Gainesville. The bride-elect is also the daughter of Jerry Johnson, of Ava. Rebecca is the granddaughter of Joanne Johnson and the late James Johnson, and Jack and Shirley Sellars of Mtn. Home, Arkansas, and the late Ronnie Swearengin. Cayce is the grandson of Bill Hyatt of Gulfport, Mississippi. The bride-elect is a graduate of Gainesville High School and Park University where she earned a masters in social work. The groom is a graduate of Nixa High School and Metropolitan Community College where he received an associates degree in Business Management. An outdoor wedding is planned for Nov. 16th.

Related