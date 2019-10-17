Echo Bluff State Park To Host Halloween Festival 

JEFFERSON CITY, MO, OCT. 15, 2019 – Join in the fun at Echo Bluff State Park from 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 26 for its Halloween festival.

Activities include:

10 a.m. to 4 p.m. – Harvest Bazaar located outside the Betty Lea Lodge with hand crafted items from local vendors.

2 p.m. – Kids crafts located in the campground across from the check station.

3 to 5 p.m. – Camper and Cabin Door Decorating Contest Judging.

6 p.m. – Trick-or-Treat Parade meet at Carpenter Hill Union Cemetery near the check station.

6 to 8 p.m. – Haunted Barn Contest; park visitors can vote for their favorite display.

8:30 p.m. – Storytelling and awards ceremony at the fire pit behind the lodge.

Echo Bluff State Park is located on Hwy 19, approximately 25 miles south of Salem and approximately 14 miles north of Eminence. For more information about the event, contact Missouri State Parks at 573-751-1224.