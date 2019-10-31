Eastern Gate and Around The Mountain Irene Swearengin

Hello to all of you. It has definitely turned into fall. I was hoping for some beautiful fall colors, but one trip out the leaves looked like they were starting to change and look pretty and my next trip they were already turning brown. We never know what is in store, do we?

At church we have been busy. We had our kids day. Not very many stayed to play, but we had a fun time anyway. I think the young ones enjoyed the corn hole game as much as the adults. We also had our hay ride which is always a much enjoyed time by all. The weather was beautiful and the sun was shining. Jon and Jeanne drove and Roger and I had the food ready for them when they got back. They all did seem to come back in hungry too.

I know that you have all heard the news about all the drug overdoses in Springfield. Now you may not know any one of these people personally or not, but we need to remember all of them in our prayers.

We are entering the holiday season – such a busy time of year, so happy and joyous, but there are also those out there for whom this is a sad time of year. Let’s join together and pray for them and for this great country of ours. I repeat, we never know what is in store for us, but we do know who owns tomorrow.

‘Til next time. God bless