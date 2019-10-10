Eagles Donate Gas Detector

Submitted Photo

Ava’s Fraternal Order of Eagles recently donated a gas leak detector to the Ava Fire Department. Previously, firefighters would have to enter an area with a suspected leak and rely upon their own sense of smell or body’s reaction to determine if there was a live leak. The Eagles held a number of fundraisers in order to purchase the unit. Above, (left to right) are Joe Bricker (Eagle Trustee), John Swainston (Eagle President), Carol Swainston (Eagle Treasurer), James Lewis, Firefighter, and AJ Carmichael, Ava Fire Captain.