Dwight Heath

Dwight Eugene Heath, 73 years, 3 months, 6 days old, Ava, Missouri, passed away on September 27, 2019 at his home with his wife, Darlene and family by his side.

Dwight was born June 21, 1946 in Norwood, MO to Russell and Thelma Rae (Gaines) Heath.

Dwight was a co-owner of Heath & Son Feed &Supply Inc. in Ava for many years. He worked alongside his parents, Russell & Thelma, wife, Darlene, sister, Rita and many other of his devoted employee’s for over 50 years. Dwight was also part owner of SOMO Agriculturial Supply in Springfield, MO.

On August 11, 1978 Dwight and Darlene Upshaw were united in marriage at Ava, MO.

Dwight was a member of the Shriners in Springfield and was involved in many activities including the White Mustang Club and the Q. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, collecting baseball cards and old coins, as well as golfing. He loved going to the “Kitchen” spending time with his family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Thelma, and a nephew, Josh Flemming.

Dwight is survived by his wife, Darlene, daughter and husband, Mindy & Scott Shufelt, daughter and husband, Ralena & Ryan Walker, son and wife, Noel & Brenda Dye, six grandchildren, Jessica, Dalton, Brittany, Chandler, Randi and Daxton, four great grandchildren, Kaeley, Ellie, Ally, and Kameron, sister, Rita Flemming and Stanley Collins, Heath & Son family, and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Dwight were Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Clinkingbeard Chapel, Ava, MO with burial following in the Ava Cemetery. Visitation was prior to service on Wednesday from 1:00 p.m. to service time in the funeral home. Officiating was Rev. Oren Alcorn. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. On line condolences may be made to www.clinkingbeardfuneralhome.com.