Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Activity Report

During the first week of October the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received and answered 81 Calls For Service and 10 individuals were booked in to the Douglas County Jail, where we currently have 37 in custody.

Scam calls are also increasing in frequency.

A few things to keep in mind; the FBI, Social Security Office or the IRS will NOT contact you by phone if an issue has been noted regarding your identity.

Never give out ANY personal information, regardless of what they may already know.

To report scam calls dial 1-866-289-9633, and to put your number on the No Call List-1-866-662-2551.