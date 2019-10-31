Douglas County Livestock Report

Jefferson City, MO, Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News, Ava – Douglas County Livestock Auction, Feeder Cattle Weighted Average Report for Oct. 24, 2019.

Total Receipts This Week: 1,031; Last Reported (10/17): 1,482

Special Note: Year Ago Receipts 1,075

Compared to last week, steers and heivers steady to 3.00 lower. Slaughter cows and bulls 8.00 to 10.00 lower. Demand moderate to good for weaned calves and yearlings, light for uneaned calves, slaughter cows and bull. Supply moderate. Supply included: 81% Feeder Cattle (44% Steers, 41% Heifers, 14% Bulls); 13% Slaughter Cattle (82% Cows, 18% Bulls); 6% Replacement Cattle (64% Stock Cows, 36% Bred Cows). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 40%.

For complete market report, see the Douglas County Livestock Auction.

Source: USDA AMS Livestock, Poultry & Grain Market News MO Dept of Ag Market News – Rick Huffman, Market Reporter, Jefferson City, MO (573) 751-5618 www.ams.usda.gov/lpgmn

https://mymarketnews.ams.usda.gov/ | https://mymarketnews.ams.usda.gov/viewReport/1820