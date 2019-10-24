Douglas County Livestock Report

Jefferson City, MO, Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, MO Dept of Ag/USDA Market News, Ava – Douglas County Livestock Auction, Feeder Cattle Weighted Average Report for Oct. 17, 2019.

Total Receipts This Week: 1,482; Last Reported (10/3): 1,554

Special Note: Year Ago Receipts 1,547

Compared to last week, steer calves steady to 5.00 lower. Heifer calves and yearlings steady. Slaughter cows 4.00 to 6.00 lower, slaghter bulls 3.00 to 4.00 lower. Demand and supply moderate. The feeder sale was highlighted with a single consignment of five loads of eight weight steers. Supply in cluded: 88% Feeder Cattle (62% Steers, 3% Dairy Steers, 27% heifers 8% Bulls); 10% Slaughter Cattle (87% Cows, 13% Bulls); 3% Replacement Cattle (100% Bred Cows). Feeder cattle supply over 600 lbs was 60%.

For complete market reports, look for Douglas County Livestock Auction under the “South Central” header at https://agmarketnews.mo.gov/reports.





Source: USDA AMS Livestock, Poultry & Grain Market News MO Dept of Ag Market News – Rick Huffman, Market Reporter, Jefferson City, MO (573) 751-5618 www.ams.usda.gov/lpgmn

https://mymarketnews.ams.usda.gov/ | https://mymarketnews.ams.usda.gov/viewReport/1820